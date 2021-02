Indoor football The Mazarron goalkeeper makes about twenty stops to save a team with a punch but lack of shine, which has a very bad time to beat Betis (5-2) Duel between Bocao and Mellado. / LNFS

A score of stops by Chemi and the hit of an accurate Waltinho allowed Jimbee Cartagena this Tuesday to win a bad game against the diligent Betis (5-2), who dominated the game but was not very successful in the finish. Duda’s team, with a punch but lackluster, suffered a great deal to regain the leadership of the Primera d