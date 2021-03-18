The head of Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, will head the board of directors of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), replacing Anatoly Serdyukov in this post. This is stated on Thursday, March 18, in message state corporation.

It is noted that Rostec will unite UAC, Sukhoi and MiG companies into a single corporate aircraft manufacturing center.

The engineering and design functions of the group will be allocated to a separate center, which will be located in Moscow – it will include all aviation design bureaus, the press service said.

“To control the ongoing transformations, the head of Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, intends to personally head the Board of Directors of UAC,” the message says.

Chemezov, in turn, noted that systemic reforms should, among other things, improve the structure of the company.

“Given the importance of the task, I decided to take the issue of corporate reforms under my personal control and head the Board of Directors of the UAC,” the press service of Rostec quotes him.

Former head of the Russian Ministry of Defense Serdyukov headed the board of directors of the UAC in May 2019. Earlier, for several years, the Board of Directors of the United Aircraft Corporation was headed by the Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia, Denis Manturov.