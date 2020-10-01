Highlights: Chemcon Specialty Chemicals today makes a bang in the stock market

The company’s shares were listed at a premium of 115 per cent from the issue price on NSE.

Its issue price was Rs 340 while it was listed at Rs 731.

new Delhi

Chemcon Specialty Chemicals made a blistering entry into the stock market today. The company’s stock was listed at a premium of 115 per cent from its issue price on NSE. Its issue price was Rs 340 while it was listed at Rs 731. It was listed at Rs 730.95 on BSE with a premium of 114.99 per cent.

Chemcon’s issue opened from September 21 to 23 and received a subscription of 149.3 times. A price band of Rs 338-340 was placed for the issue of Chemcon. The stake of non-institutional investors subscribed to 449.14 times in this issue, while qualified institutional investors bid for 113.54 times and retail investors 41.15 times.

The Happiest Minds

In terms of subscription, it may have lagged behind Happiest Minds but it overtook it in the listing. Happiest Minds’ IPO was subscribed 151 times last month and it was listed on the stock market two weeks ago with a 111 per cent premium.