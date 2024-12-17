Mikhaylo Mudryk (23 years old), footballer of the Chelseaan anti-doping test carried out last October would have tested positive for meldonium. The news, published this Tuesday by the Ukrainian newspaper ‘Tribuna’, was confirmed by the English club itself and by the Ukrainian player, although he denies having “consciously” consumed any prohibited substance. Pending the result of the ‘B’ sample analysis, Mudryk faces a four-year suspension.

Chelsea acknowledged that the English Football Federation (FA) had notified them of an “adverse finding” in a urine sample provided by Ukrainian forward Mykhailo Mudryk.

The club of the Premier League He said the 23-year-old had “never consciously used” banned substances and the player himself said it had been a “total shock.”

“Chelsea FC can confirm that the FA recently contacted our player, Mykhailo Mudryk, in relation to an adverse result in a routine urine test», says the club in a statement.









“Both the club and Mykhailo fully support the FA’s testing program and all our players, including Mykhailo, are tested regularly. Mykhailo has categorically confirmed that he has never knowingly consumed any banned substance. Both Mykhailo and the Club They will now work with the relevant authorities to determine what caused the adverse result,” adds the London entity.

Mudryk expresses himself along the same lines through a statement published on his Instagram account:

“I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to the FA contained a banned substance. This came as a complete surprise, as I have never knowingly used banned substances. nor have I broken any rulesand I am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened. I know I haven’t done anything wrong and I hope to get back on the court soon. “I can’t say anything more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will do so as soon as I can.”