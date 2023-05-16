At the time we told you in 90 minutes and now it is a fait accompli, Chelsea and Pochettino have reached an agreement for the Argentine to take control of the club for the following season. Although his management will not begin until the summer, from now on the Argentine is in control of making sports decisions that have to do with the future of the club, that is, he has already given his list of discards and desired signings.
Mauricio is clear about it, if this club really seeks to resurface it requires a real center forward in the squad, it cannot continue to improvise as has been done with Havertz and Felix. Therefore, the coach has requested the signing of a scorer and his favorite name is Osimhen, however, it is more than clear that the Nigerian is a very complex target, which is why in the mind of the Argentine and already on Todd’s table Boehly there is a plan ‘B’ and a ‘C’.
In case of failing with Victor’s signature, Pochettino wants Lautaro Martínez, captain of Inter Milan in his squad and who is having a great season with the team from the city of fashion, a man the coach trusts. If Martínez is not viable either, the alternative is Ivan Toney, a revelation in the Premier League, the third highest scorer in the league behind Haaland and Kane, who has surpassed the 20-scoring barrier so far this season.
#Chelseas #alternatives #case #signing #Victor #Osimhen
