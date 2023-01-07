After seeing the faces of Chelsea and Manchester City in the previous day of the Premier League, which resulted in victory for Guardiola’s men, on January 8 at 5:30 p.m. in Spain the Londoners will face again against Manchester team, but this time in the FA Cup round of 32.
Here we leave you the possible Chelsea line-up for this match:
POR- Kepa. The Spanish goalkeeper has been one of the few positive points of this London team in recent months.
CAD-James. He is gradually coming back from his injury, and it is expected that in the next few games he will finally be able to reach the high level that he showed to the world last season.
DFC- Koulibaly. He is not showing all the level that was expected. His partner Thiago Silva is one step above.
DFC- Thiago Silva. Undisputed leader of one of the most questioned defenses in the Premier League.
DFC-Chalobah. Completing the central line will be the 23-year-old English player, who will accompany Koulibaly and Thiago Silva.
CAI-Cucurella. Offensively it is a cannon, in the defensive section it is sometimes difficult for it to withdraw. Still very much to Graham Potter’s taste.
MC – Jorginho. The Brazilian has a guaranteed place in that Chelsea pivot. His coach trusts him.
MC-Mount. We are surely talking about the fittest player in the entire squad. Mount always has to play.
MCO-Pulisic. Everything indicates that the North American will start as a starter in this match against Manchester City as a hitch behind the two forwards.
DC-Havertz. It seems to have definitively removed the position from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. If he added more numbers he would be one of the great strikers on the scene.
DC-Sterling. One of the essentials up front. When he doesn’t have the day, he makes too many mistakes, but when he is right in making decisions, he is a world star.
What the Chelsea line-up will look like (5-2-1-2)
Goalie: Kepa
defenses: James, Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella
Midfielders: Jorginho, Mount, Pulisic
strikers: Sterling, Havertz
