The match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea, corresponding to matchday 2 of the 2024/25 Premier League, will be played on Sunday, August 25, 2024 at 15:00 hours (Spanish peninsular time) in it Molineux Stadium from Wolverhampton.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup for Chelsea:
BY: JÖRGENSEN – The young Danish goalkeeper is one of Chelsea’s new signings this season. Jörgensen, still just 22, has shown impressive maturity between the sticks. His agility, ability to read the game and reflexes have made him a real asset for the Stamford Bridge team. Although he is a relatively inexperienced goalkeeper at international level, his performances have justified the trust placed in him, being able to keep his cool in high-pressure situations.
LD: BAD TASTE – This French right-back is one of the most promising defenders of his generation. Malo Gusto has proven to be a very complete player, combining speed, defensive strength and a great ability to join the attack. At just 21 years old, he has already earned an undisputed place in the starting eleven, thanks to his ability to break down the wing and his skill at recovering balls. In addition, he is a player who adapts well to different tactical schemes, which makes him a versatile tool for his coach.
DFC: WESLEY FOFANA – The French centre-back is one of the pillars of Chelsea’s defence. Despite his youth, Fofana has shown great maturity in his game, standing out for his speed and his ability to anticipate opposing forwards. His strength in individual duels and his ability to play the ball out from the back make him a key piece in maintaining the team’s defensive solidity. Coordination with his teammates in defence will be vital to face the best attacks in the Premier League.
DFC: BENOIT BADIASHILE – The other French centre-back in Chelsea’s line-up brings a combination of height, physical power and refined technique. At 1.94 metres tall, Badiashile is an imposing presence in both areas. His ability to win aerial duels is crucial in set-piece situations, both in attack and defence. In addition, his ability to distribute the ball accurately from defence makes him a key player in starting the team’s attacks.
LI: MARC CUCURELLA – The Spanish left-back is known for his tireless energy and aggression in defence. Cucurella is a versatile player who not only fulfils his defensive duties perfectly, but also regularly drops in to create attacking options down the left flank. His ability to play in a variety of positions across the defensive line and his Premier League experience make him a valuable asset for Chelsea, especially in the most demanding of matches.
DCM: ENZO FERNANDEZ – The Argentine midfielder is one of the team’s big stars. Enzo Fernández, world champion in 2022, is the driving force in Chelsea’s midfield. With exceptional vision, he is able to distribute the ball accurately and break lines with his passes. In addition, his ability to recover balls and his physical presence in midfield make him a key player in both defensive and offensive tasks. His role as playmaker is key to the team’s success.
MCD: MOSES CAICEDO – The Ecuadorian international has proven to be a dynamic and complete midfielder. Caicedo brings balance to Chelsea’s midfield, combining his defensive ability with a great ability to advance with the ball. His ability to press and win the ball back in midfield, coupled with his energy and ability to cover long distances, make him an ideal complement to Enzo Fernández. In addition, his versatility allows him to adapt to different roles depending on the needs of the team.
MY: MYKHAILO MUDRYK – Mudryk is known for his blistering speed and ability to dribble past defenders. His ability to create danger from the left flank is one of Chelsea’s main offensive weapons. Although he is still in the process of adapting to the Premier League, his technical qualities and ability to make the difference in one-on-one situations make him a key player in the “Blues” attack.
MD: COLE PALMER – The young English talent arrived at Chelsea from Manchester City with the aim of establishing himself as a star. Palmer is a player with great vision and an excellent ability to break from the right flank. His ability to move between the lines and link up with his teammates in attack makes him a constant threat to opposing defences. Despite his youth, he has shown that he has the quality necessary to compete at the highest level.
MCO: CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU – Nkunku is a versatile attacker, capable of playing as a centre forward or in deeper positions. His ability to move intelligently between defenders, coupled with his technique and goal-scoring prowess, make him a key part of the team’s attacking system. Nkunku not only provides goals, but also creativity in attack, being able to assist his teammates with precise passes.
DC: NICHOLAS JACKSON – The Senegalese striker has surprised many with his goalscoring ability and physical play. Jackson is a powerful striker, with a great ability to play with his back to goal and to win physical duels with opposing defenders. His goal-scoring instinct and ability to position himself in the area make him a constant threat to opposing defences. In addition, his link with Nkunku promises to be one of the keys to Chelsea’s attack this season.
This is what Chelsea’s lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Jorgensen
Defenses: Bad Taste, Fofana, badiashile, Cucurella
Midfielders: Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo, Nkunku, Mudryk
Front: Nicholas Jackson
