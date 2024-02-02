After the tough defeat against Liverpool, Chelsea aims to regain its sensations against a Wolverhampton that has a high-level and competitive squad. Mauricio Pochettino's team is tenth in the Premier League standings, very far from European places, so they need to add three by three if they want to have a chance of playing in Europe next season.
Next, we leave you with the possible eleven that could be used on the green Pochettino for this important meeting:
BY: PETROVIC – The Serbian goalkeeper is occupying the goal for the London team in the absence of Robert Sánchez, and the truth is that he is not doing too badly. With his great size, he has a great aerial game, something very important for Pochettino's team.
LD: TASTE – The French defender has just returned from injury, and with the loss of Reece James, it seems likely that he will return to the starting lineup in this match, given the great contribution the team makes with his defensive ability and his inclusions in attack.
DFC: THIAGO SILVA – The veteran Brazilian defender is the axis in that area for Pochettino's team. Despite his age, he is still of great importance to the team, and his hierarchy is key to infusing the team with a competitive spirit that he needs now more than ever.
DFC: BADIASHILE – The young French central defender, who arrived in the discipline a year ago blue, has become a pillar in Pochettino's plans. His good ball delivery and his ability to run in the open field make him a very important asset in the Chelsea squad.
LI: CHILWELL – The English full-back recently returned from injury, and from the first moment he has regained ownership in that left lane, so he should start from the start in this important clash against the Wolves
MC: ENZO FERNÁNDEZ – The Argentine is another of those who has just returned from injury, and is an essential piece in the game and the scheme of those from London. The entire team's game passes through him, so the team's success in the game largely depends on him. blue.
MC: CAICEDO – One more holding midfielder. Chelsea made a significant effort for the player in the last market, so it is expected that he will respond at a high level.
ED: PALMER – The English talent has adapted wonderfully to the team's discipline, and has even taken advantage of taking penalties. Without a doubt a differential player in that three-quarter zone.
MCO: NKUNKU – Injuries have not been helping the French attacker lately. After the serious one he had, it is difficult for him to regain regularity, although every time he has gone out he has shown that he can contribute something different to the team. Without a doubt a player who can bring a lot of joy at Stamford Bridge.
EI: MUDRYK – The Ukrainian has not finished exploding, and when he does he will surely amaze the fans of the London team. You can tell that he is a different player, and every time he has the ball, the danger is real.
DC: JACKSON – After his time at the Africa Cup, the Senegalese striker has returned to the discipline of the blues, and they well need it in their attempt to enter Europe. Despite not having the best scoring figures, the attacker is the best reference that the team has, so he should be in the game in this important clash.
