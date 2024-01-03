Chelsea begins its journey in 2024 with an FA Cup match that will face Preston North End, a team that currently plays in the English second division. After a 2023 to forget in which the team did not measure up, finishing in twelfth place in the Premier League standings, very far from the positions in which a team of its level should finish, and losing to Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. After this, the set blue seeks to redeem itself at the beginning of the year, and what better way to do it than in this historic English football competition.
Next, we will analyze the possible selection of players that Mauricio Pochettino can make to face this confrontation that will take place on January 6.
BY: PETROVIC – With Robert Sánchez's injury, the Serbian goalkeeper has taken over the London team's goal, playing good games and showing confidence, so everything indicates that he will be the one chosen to occupy the goal. blue.
LD: TASTE – The right side will be occupied by Malo Gusto. The defender, who arrived at the club in the last summer market, has become one of Chelsea's positive notes in this first part of the season. With the ability to reach the baseline and firm in defense, the French player has become an indisputable asset for Mauricio Pochettino, especially after the injuries suffered by Reece James.
DFC: THIAGO SILVA – The experienced Brazilian center back is the head of Chelsea's defense, and as such he will have to act from this match if the team wants to show security at the back and not concede so many goals, something that was difficult for them last season.
DFC: BADIASHILE – The French defender is another regular in the English team. Also arriving in the last summer transfer window, the defender has shown great security at the back, in addition to having great physical prowess that allows him to be superior in most of the duels he has with the forwards.
LI: COLWILL – The left back will be occupied by English defender Levi Colwill. He has already been a starter in the last few games with the English team, but also the recent injury to Spanish full-back Marc Cucurella makes him an irreplaceable player in the team right now. blue.
MC: CAICEDO – After an important effort by Chelsea to acquire the services of the midfielder from Ecuador last summer, the player has been making a place for himself in the English team's eleven, being important to give consistency to a team that requires balance given the offensive players that is in the three-quarters area forward.
MC: GALLAGHER – After returning from loan, the English player has become the brain of the team in recent times, especially with the loss of Enzo Fernández. Conor Gallagher is characterized by having a great vision of the game, giving the team a lot of judgment when it comes to getting the ball from behind, forming a very good partnership in the center of the field with Caicedo.
MCO: NKUNKU – After a very long injury that has kept him sidelined for several months, the French forward has returned showing that he is a different player, and although he still needs to get used to it, it could be a good game for him to continue getting minutes in order to face the stretch decisive of the season.
ED: PALMER – One of the great English talents who surprisingly left Manchester City last season, points once again to the eleven after his great last game in the Premier League, the one in which he scored two goals and showed details of the great quality he has.
EI: MUDRYK – The Ukrainian winger has not yet exploded in the way expected. Despite being a player with wonderful conditions, he has not finished taking that step that the team needs. Even so, every time he goes out on the field you can tell that he is a different player, so it is a good opportunity to demonstrate his quality in an important match for the London team.
DC: JACKSON – The striker who arrived from Villareal in the last transfer window has not yet performed as expected. More goals are asked of him, and although his involvement in the game is notable, he will have to give more to be the starting striker for a big team like Chelsea, so this game seems like a good time to turn the situation around. .
This is what Chelsea's formation would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Petrovic.
Defenses: Gusto, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Colwill.
Midfielders: Caicedo, Gallagher.
Midfielders: Palmer, Nkunku, Mudryk.
Forward: jackson
