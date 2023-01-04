Tomorrow Chelsea will face off against Guardiola’s Manchester City and Erling Haaland in a match in which the Londoners start at a clear disadvantage. The team led by Graham Potter is currently in 10th position in the league championship, 10 points behind the Champions League, yes, with one game less…
We expect a defensive Chelsea but with ideas to propose, as is customary in the teams led by the former Brighton coach.
Even so, we give a lot of favoritism to some citizens who want to re-engage in the fight for the league after the tie between Arsenal and Newcastle.
This is the possible Chelsea lineup to face Manchester City:
BY: KEPA ARRIZABALAGA– The Spanish goalkeeper has been one of the few positive points of this London team in recent months.
RHP: REECE JAMES– is slowly coming back from his injury, and it is expected that in the next few matches he will finally be able to reach the high level he showed to the world last season.
CB: KALIDOU KOULIBALY– is not demonstrating the full level that was expected. His partner Thiago Silva is one step above.
CDF: THIAGO SILVA– undisputed leader of one of the most questioned defenses in the Premier League.
LI: MARC CUCURELLA– Offensively it is a cannon, in the defensive section sometimes it is difficult for it to withdraw. Still very much to Graham Potter’s taste.
CDM: JORGINHO– The Brazilian has a guaranteed place in that Chelsea pivot. His coach trusts him.
MVD: MASON MOUNT– surely we are talking about the fittest player of the entire squad. Mount always has to play.
MVI: MATEO KOVACIC– He has not been a starter in recent games, but the level of players like Zakaria or Gallagher gives him a great opportunity.
ED: HAKIM ZIYECH– He is another unusual footballer in this Chelsea, but if Potter does not shake things up, it could complicate the European qualification.
EI: RAHEEM STERLING– one of the essentials up front. When he doesn’t have the day, he makes too many mistakes, but when he is right in making decisions, he is a world star.
DC: KAI HAVERTZ– seems to have definitively removed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s job. If he added more numbers he would be one of the great strikers on the scene.
Goalie: Kepa.
defenses: Cucurella, James, Silva and Koulibaly.
Midfielders: Jorginho, Mount and Kovacic.
strikers: Havertz, Sterling, and Ziyech.
