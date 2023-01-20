Chelsea face a crucial game at Anfield. The Londoners want to show that they are not the team that is worst off in the Big Six, and they can achieve it if they beat a Liverpool in low hours.
This is the possible Chelsea lineup to skip the red feud:
BY: KEPA ARRIZABALAGA– The Spanish goalkeeper started Graham Potter’s stage very well, but in recent games he has left a lot to be desired.
RHP: CESAR AZPILICUETA– Reece James’ injury will force the Spaniard to play despite being very out of shape.
CDF: THIAGO SILVA– The carioca is the immovable boss of the blue defense. It will start from the beginning.
CB: BENOIT BADIASHILE– The low level that Kalidou Koulibaly has shown so far gives the recent signing many options to be chosen.
LI: LEWIS HALL– Potter was in love with Cucurella, but the level of Spanish is being so low that he has had to shoot from the quarry.
CDM: CONNOR GALLAGHER– Despite not showing the expected level, his coach trusts him a lot.
CDM: JORGINHO– far from his best version. Little remains of that player who ran to win the Ballon d’Or.
CM: MASON MOUNT– without a doubt the best player of this Chelsea. Without him they are lost.
MD: HAKIM ZIYECH– He had not participated for many months and in the last meeting he started and was one of the best of the blues. He will repeat ownership.
E: CARNEY CHUKWUEMEKA– His game was not splendid, but the team won and that is enough to get him back into the eleven. Mudryk will have minutes.
DC: KAI HAVERTZ– If the German doesn’t score, the Londoners are lost. He is Chelsea’s top scorer this season, and that has only accumulated six goals.
