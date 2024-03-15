The FA Cup quarterfinals will pit Chelsea and Leicester against one another for a place in the semifinals of this historic tournament. Pochettino's team has a lot of hope for this tournament, and they hope to play a good game that will allow them to continue advancing, and who knows if they can reach the final, in a season that is not going as expected, and in which needs to raise the spirit of the fans blues.
Next, we leave you with the eleven that the Argentine coach could have on the green for this important FA Cup duel:
BY: ROBERT SÁNCHEZ – After his return from injury, the Spanish goalkeeper has occupied the team's goal blue in this competition, and everything indicates that it will be like this again, with the aim of gradually regaining confidence after a long time away from the playing fields.
LD: TASTE – The French defender has just returned from injury, and with the loss of Reece James, it seems likely that he will continue to start in this match, given the great contribution that the team makes with his defensive ability and his inclusions in attack.
DFC: DISASI – The French central defender is being essential in the London defense. He has emerged as the starting center back alongside Thiago Silva when there are no injuries and although this is not the club's best defensive season, he is growing a lot as a player and the experience will be rewarded in coming years.
DFC: CHALOBAH – With the absences in defense, the Frenchman could once again have a new opportunity in this cup match, in which the team needs to play a good role in defense if it wants to have a chance of advancing to the next round.
LI: CUCURELLA – Given the loss of Chilwell, the Spanish full-back must show that he has the capacity to occupy that position, in a season that is not being very consistent for the player, so we will see if he can string together games and good performances.
MC: CAICEDO – One more holding midfielder. Chelsea made a significant effort for the player in the last market, so it is expected that he will respond at a high level.
MC: ENZO FERNÁNDEZ – He is an essential piece in the game and the London team's scheme. The entire team's game passes through him, so the team's success in the game largely depends on him. blue.
ED: PALMER – Possibly the signing that is performing the most immediately for the club. The player from Manchester City is being the best of the blues and he is contributing great things in the offensive zone, with goals and assists. It is understandable that he did not want to be a substitute at City, he has taken a step forward and the move has turned out very well.
MCO: GALLAGHER – The Englishman is a key player in Pochettino's plans. Playing in this more advanced position takes away defensive responsibility, and allows him to contribute more in three quarters of the field, with his great vision of the game and ability to filter passes.
EI: MUDRYK – The Ukrainian has not finished exploding, and when he does he will surely amaze the London team's fans. You can tell that he is a different player, and every time he has the ball, the danger is real.
DC: JACKSON – It is true that he is not yet at his best level, but he promises a lot. He is called to be the great offensive star of the blues along with Nkunku, who with discomfort will not be available.
Goalie: Robert Sanchez
Defenses: Taste, Disasi, Chalobah, Cucurella
Midfielders: Caicedo, Enzo
Midfielders: Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk
Forward: jackson
