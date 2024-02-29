Chelsea and Brentford will face each other on the 27th matchday of the Premier, a match to which the Blues want to give a lot of importance with the aim of climbing positions in the table. Here, in 90min, we leave you with the possible lineup of those from Stamford Bridge:
BY: PETROVIC – The Serbian goalkeeper is occupying the goal for the London team in the absence of Robert Sánchez, and the truth is that he is not doing too badly. With his great size, he has a great aerial game, something very important for Pochettino's team.
LD: TASTE – The French defender has just returned from injury, and with the loss of Reece James, it seems likely that he will continue to start in this match, given the great contribution that the team makes with his defensive ability and his inclusions in attack.
DFC: DISASI: The French central defender is being essential in the London defense. He has emerged as the starting center back alongside Thiago Silva when there are no injuries and although this is not the club's best defensive season, he is growing a lot as a player and the experience will be rewarded in coming years.
DFC: COLWILL: Now recovered from the injury, the very young English center back will be able to play this FA Cup match alongside the Frenchman Disasi. A season similar to the Frenchman, with light and dark, and many minutes behind him that are making him a player who from an early age is understanding the mechanisms that a Premier center back needs.
LI: CHILWELL – The English full-back recently returned from injury, and from the first moment he has regained ownership in that left lane, so he should start from the start in this important clash against the villains.
MC: ENZO FERNÁNDEZ – He is an essential piece in the game and the London team's scheme. The entire team's game passes through him, so the team's success in the game largely depends on him. blue.
MC: CAICEDO – One more holding midfielder. Chelsea made a significant effort for the player in the last market, so it is expected that he will respond at a high level.
ED: STERLING: The English winger is not showing his full level and potential in the team. Since he arrived, he has had a lot of inconsistencies and very good games along with a large number of very bad games. Hopefully in this match he can perform at his level and we will see how good he is.
MCO: PALMER: Possibly the signing that is performing the most immediately for the club. The man from Manchester City is being the best of the blues and he is performing at a spectacular level. It is understandable that he did not want to be a substitute at City, he has taken a step forward and the move has turned out very well.
EI: MUDRYK – The Ukrainian has not finished exploding, and when he does he will surely amaze the fans of the London team. You can tell that he is a different player, and every time he has the ball, the danger is real.
DC: NICO JACKSON: It is true that he is not yet at his best level, but he promises a lot. He is called to be the great offensive star of the blues along with Nkunku, who with discomfort will not be available.
Goalie: Petrovic
Defenses: Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell
Midfielders: Enzo, Caicedo
Midfielders: Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk
Forward:Jackson
