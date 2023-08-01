Chelsea prepare to take on Borussia Dortmund in an exciting pre-season friendly. Under the orders of Pochettino, the London team presents a line-up that combines youth and experience to face this challenge. Let’s analyze the key players that will be part of the starting XI for this interesting game.
BY: KEPA ARRIZABALAGA – The Spanish goalkeeper is an important asset for Chelsea. Kepa, known for his agility and ability to stop difficult shots, has had some standout moments under the post. While he has faced challenges, he remains a valuable option for Pochettino in goal.
CB: THIAGO SILVA – The veteran Brazilian defender brings leadership and solidity to the Chelsea defense. With his experience and ability to read the game, Silva is a surefire defence. In addition, his ability to organize the defensive line and anticipate rival moves make him a key player in the lineup.
CB: TREVOR CHALOBAH – The young English defender has impressed in pre-season and will hope to use this opportunity to show his mettle. Chalobah stands out for his good reading of the game, his physical strength and his ability to play both in the center of defense and in midfield.
LI: MARC CUCURELLA – Cucurella stands out for his ability to support in attack and his speed in recovering defensive positions. His adaptability and versatility in the left lane are a valuable asset to the team. His last campaign was not excellent, we will see if with Pochettino he manages to gain a place in the eleven.
RHP: REECE JAMES – The English right-back has shown great potential last season and will hope to continue to shine in this friendly. Reece James stands out for his physical power, his ability to cross and his ability to overflow on the wing. He is a reliable offensive and defensive option for Chelsea.
MC: ENZO FERNANDEZ – His vision of the game and ability to distribute the ball make him a creative and dangerous midfielder in the last third of the field. gamer
MC: CONNOR GALLAGHER – The young English midfielder is one of Chelsea’s promises. Gallagher stands out for his vision of the game, his ability to dribble and his ability to reach the rival area. His offensive contribution and his energy in the midfield will be essential for the team.
MC: CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU – The French winger is a versatile and unbalancing player. Nkunku stands out for his speed, ability to overcome rivals and his ability to assist his teammates. His offensive game is one of Chelsea’s weapons to create danger in the rival area.
ED: RAHEEM STERLING – The English winger came to Chelsea from Manchester City to bring his experience and quality in attack. Sterling stands out for his speed, dribbling and ability to define in front of the goal. His presence on the attack front will be a constant concern for the rival defense.
EI: MYKHAILO MUDRYK – The young Ukrainian promise has impressed in pre-season and is looking to earn a place in Chelsea’s first team. Mudryk is a versatile player who can act in various attacking positions. His ability to find space and finish plays makes him an interesting option.
FROM: NICOLAS JACKSON – Nigerian striker Nicolas Jackson has stood out for his goalscoring ability and his ability to generate dangerous chances. There are already 2 goals and 3 assists in the preseason. His presence on the attack front represents a constant threat to opposing defenses.
Goalie: kepa
Defenses: Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella, James
Midfielders: Gallagher, Enzo and Nkunku
Forwards: Jackson, Mudryk and Sterling
