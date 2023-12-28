Chelsea visits one of the stadiums with the most personality in this 2023/24 Premier League to close the year, with the aim of getting three more points and getting closer to the European zone. Luton Town have won their last two games and could leave the relegation zone with another victory, so Chelsea will have to go out with the gala eleven. This is your possible alignment:
BY: PETROVIC – After Robert Sánchez's injury, the doors of ownership open for Petrovic. Let's see how the Serbian does in his first game as a starter with the Blues.
LD: DISASI – Physical problems continue to be a scourge for Reece James who will not be able to play this game. His place in the eleven will be occupied by Disasi who thus goes from playing in the center of defense to the side.
DFC: THIAGO SILVA – The veteran Brazilian defender provides leadership and solidity to Chelsea's defense. With his experience and ability to read the game, Silva is a guarantee for the defense. Furthermore, his ability to organize the defensive line and anticipate rival movements make him a key player in the lineup.
DFC: BADIASHILE – Along with Thiago SIlva, Badiashile will be in the center of the defense. This will be his fourth game as a starter with the blue shirt.
LI: LEVI COLWILL – Pochettino himself confirmed that Ben Chilwell will not be able to be with the team and on this occasion the left-back position will be occupied by Colwill. The Englishman returns to the eleven after being a substitute against Everton.
MC: MOISES CAICEDO – Chelsea has once again broken the market in the Premier League with its incorporation, paying 133 million euros to Brighton. Everything indicates that the Ecuadorian will start.
For more Premier League news
MC: GALLAGHER: In the midfield, accompanying Enzo and Palmer, Connor Gallagher could enter to bring more balance and dynamism to the team. In the last game he did a great job against Pochettino. You have many ballots to repeat.
MC: COLE PALMER – The young British player has great vision of the game and ability to distribute the ball, making him a creative and dangerous midfielder in the final third of the field. Gamer.
EI: MYKHAILO MUDRYK – The promising young Ukrainian has impressed in the preseason and is looking to earn a place in Chelsea's first team. Mudryk is a versatile player who can operate in various attacking positions. His ability to find space and finish plays makes him an interesting option.
FROM: NICOLAS JACKSON – The Nigerian striker, Nicolas Jackson, has stood out for his scoring ability and his ability to create dangerous chances. His presence on the attacking front represents a constant threat to rival defenses. His debut in the Premier League was not as expected, but if Chelsea has a little patience he could be the team's greatest attacking weapon.
ED: RAHEEM STERLING – The English winger arrived at Chelsea from Manchester City to provide his experience and quality in attack. Sterling stands out for his speed, dribbling and ability to finish in front of the goal. His presence on the attacking front will be a constant concern for the rival defense.
What the formation will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Petrovic
Defenses: Disasi, Silva, Badiashile and Colwill
Midfielders: Caicedo, Gallagher and Palmer
Fronts: Jackson, Mudryk and Sterling
#Chelsea39s #lineup #Premier #League #match #Luton #Town
Leave a Reply