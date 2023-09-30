Chelsea’s season is being much worse than expected, especially after being one of the teams that has spent the most in the summer transfer market. The London club has only achieved one victory in the first 6 days of the Premier League, and needs to start adding three at a time if it wants to meet its objectives. Let’s see the possible eleven of Pochettino’s team:
BY: ROBERT SÁNCHEZ – Last season he was one of the best goalkeepers in the English league, so Chelsea’s goal is well protected. The Spaniard is falling out of the latest calls with the national team.
LD: BAD TASTE – Reece James’ injury will give Malo Gusto an opportunity to find a place in this squad. He is a footballer with impressive technical abilities, let’s remember that he is a footballer who has yet to achieve. He was sent off in the last match.
DFC: THIAGO SILVA – The veteran Brazilian defender provides leadership and solidity to Chelsea’s defense. With his experience and ability to read the game, Silva is a guarantee for the defense. Furthermore, his ability to organize the defensive line and anticipate rival movements make him a key player in the lineup.
DFC: LEVI COLWILL – England’s promising youngster, Levi Colwill, has impressed in pre-season and is expected to get a chance in the starting lineup. Despite his youth, Colwill has shown great maturity and quality in his game.
DFC: AXEL DISASI – Pochettino seems to prefer to play with three centre-backs and two wing-backs, which is why Disasi is part of his plans. The young Frenchman was one of the best in defense last week and brings a lot of muscle to the defense.
LI: CUCURELLA – Pochettino himself confirmed that Ben Chilwell will not be able to be with the team. The English full-back was the favorite of the two, but an injury that seems relatively serious will give Cucurella the opportunity to return to the starting eleven.
MC: MOISES CAICEDO – Chelsea has once again broken the market in the Premier League with its incorporation, paying 133 million euros to Brighton. Conner Gallagher had been the starter, but after the last defeat everything indicates that the Ecuadorian will start.
MC: ENZO FERNÁNDEZ – His vision of the game and ability to distribute the ball make him a creative and dangerous midfielder in the final third of the field. Gamer.
ED: RAHEEM STERLING – The English winger arrived at Chelsea from Manchester City to provide his experience and quality in attack. Sterling stands out for his speed, dribbling and ability to finish in front of the goal. His presence on the attacking front will be a constant concern for the rival defense.
EI: MYKHAILO MUDRYK – The promising young Ukrainian has impressed in the preseason and is looking to earn a place in Chelsea’s first team. Mudryk is a versatile player who can operate in various attacking positions. His ability to find space and finish plays makes him an interesting option.
FROM: NICOLAS JACKSON – The Nigerian striker, Nicolas Jackson, has stood out for his scoring ability and his ability to create dangerous chances. His presence on the attacking front represents a constant threat to rival defenses. His debut in the Premier League was not as expected, but if Chelsea has a little patience he could be the team’s greatest attacking weapon.
