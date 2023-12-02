Chelsea returns to play at home in the Premier League after a tough defeat against Newcastle, and they do so with the great unknown of what the starting eleven will be. Pochettino still has doubts about which players should enter Chelsea’s gala eleven, and being one of the teams that has made the most signings in the last two transfer markets, there are many new pieces to fit. This could be his eleven for the match against Brighton:
BY: ROBERT SÁNCHEZ – Last season he was one of the best goalkeepers in the English league, so Chelsea’s goal is well protected. The Spaniard is falling out of the latest calls with the national team.
RHP: REECE JAMES -He has returned from his injury and what he brings to the team is incredible. He is a footballer who carries a lot of weight in attack. The leader of this team that Pochettino needs at right back.
DFC: THIAGO SILVA – The veteran Brazilian defender provides leadership and solidity to Chelsea’s defense. With his experience and ability to read the game, Silva is a guarantee for the defense. Furthermore, his ability to organize the defensive line and anticipate rival movements make him a key player in the lineup.
DFC: AXEL DISASI – Pochettino seems to prefer to play with three centre-backs and two wing-backs, which is why Disasi is part of his plans. The young Frenchman was one of the best in defense last week and brings a lot of muscle to the defense.
LI: CUCURELLA – Pochettino himself confirmed that Ben Chilwell will not be able to be with the team. The English full-back was the favorite of the two, but an injury that seems relatively serious will give Cucurella the opportunity to return to the starting eleven.
MC: MOISES CAICEDO – Chelsea has once again broken the market in the Premier League with its incorporation, paying 133 million euros to Brighton. Everything indicates that the Ecuadorian will start.
MC: ENZO FERNÁNDEZ – His vision of the game and ability to distribute the ball make him a creative and dangerous midfielder in the final third of the field. Gamer.
MC: GALLAGHER: In the midfield, accompanying Enzo and Moises Caicedo, Connor Gallagher could enter to bring more balance and dynamism to the team. In the last game he did a great job against Pochettino. You have many ballots to repeat.
EI: MYKHAILO MUDRYK – The promising young Ukrainian has impressed in the preseason and is looking to earn a place in Chelsea’s first team. Mudryk is a versatile player who can operate in various attacking positions. His ability to find space and finish plays makes him an interesting option.
FROM: NICOLAS JACKSON – The Nigerian striker, Nicolas Jackson, has stood out for his scoring ability and his ability to create dangerous chances. His presence on the attacking front represents a constant threat to rival defenses. His debut in the Premier League was not as expected, but if Chelsea has a little patience he could be the team’s greatest attacking weapon.
ED: RAHEEM STERLING – The English winger arrived at Chelsea from Manchester City to provide his experience and quality in attack. Sterling stands out for his speed, dribbling and ability to finish in front of the goal. His presence on the attacking front will be a constant concern for the rival defense.
What the formation will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Robert Sanchez
Defenses: Reece James, Silva, Disasi and Cucurella
Midfielders: Enzo, Caicedo and Gallagher
Fronts: Jackson, Mudryk and Sterling
