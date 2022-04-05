One of the great duels that awaits us in these quarterfinals of the Champions League is here. Chelsea and Real Madrid meet again in a tie after meeting last season in the semifinals. The blues defend the title as they beat Manchester City in the final, but Real Madrid is always a rival to keep in mind.
For the first leg on Wednesday, Chelsea will have some casualties, the most sensitive being James due to injury. Neither will Christensen, Chilwell, Kepa, Saúl and Hudson-Odoi. Tuchel will be able to count on his starting team, although we will probably see Lukaku on the bench, since the Belgian has practically broken his relationship with the club.
For the rest of the positions, the other question is whether we will see Jorginho or Loftus-Cheek in midfield, the Briton has won the Italian in recent games, although Jorginho’s experience could be essential for such a game. Mount and Kanté are fixed, and in defense the line of four will be formed by Azpilicueta, Rüdiger, Thiago Silva and Marcos Alonso. Let’s see how the eleven would look:
mendy;
Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso;
Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Mount;
Ziyech, Werner, Mount.
