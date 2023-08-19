Chelsea travels for the first time in the 23/24 season and will visit the London Stadium in search of their first win in this Premier League. The team gave a great image on the first day, drawing against Klopp’s Liverpool, but if they want to achieve their goal of returning to Europe they need to add from now on, because qualifying this year is going to be very difficult in the Premier League. This is the possible Chelsea lineup to seek victory against West Ham:
BY: ROBERT SANCHEZ – Kepa’s departure gives Robert Sánchez the title for this season. The former Brighton player already played the first game against Liverpool, and last season he was one of the best goalkeepers in the English league, so Chelsea’s goal is well protected.
LD: BAD TASTE – Reece James’ injury will give Malo Gusto a chance to gain a foothold in this squad. He came on in the 76th minute’ last week to fill this very position and it looks like he will be the one to take over the starting role now.
CB: THIAGO SILVA – Experienced Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva will lead Chelsea’s defense in this crucial clash. With his extensive experience and knowledge of the game, he will bring security and leadership to the defensive line. Thiago Silva is known for his ability to anticipate plays and resolve difficult situations with calm and precision.
CB: LEVI COLWILL – England’s promising youngster Levi Colwill has impressed in pre-season and is expected to have a chance in the starting XI. Despite his youth, Colwill has shown great maturity and quality in his game. He was solid against Liverpool, and as soon as he finishes dealing with Thiago Silva they could form a great defense.
CB: AXEL DISASI – Pochettino seems to prefer to play with three center backs and two wingers, so Disasi is part of his plans. The young Frenchman was the best in defense last week and brings a lot of muscle to the defense.
LI: BEN CHILWELL – England left-back Ben Chilwell is another key player in Pochettino’s scheme. His ability to move up the wing and create attacking danger, combined with his solid defense, make him an important asset to the team. Chilwell is a top-level player and his contribution will be crucial in this challenging matchup.
MC: CONNOR GALLAGHER – The young English midfielder is one of Chelsea’s promises. Gallagher stands out for his vision of the game, his ability to dribble and his ability to reach the rival area. His offensive contribution and his energy in the midfield will be essential for the team.
MC: ENZO FERNANDEZ – His vision of the game and ability to distribute the ball make him a creative and dangerous midfielder in the last third of the field. gamer
ED: CHUKWUEMEKA – Young British hopeful Chukwuemeka has impressed in pre-season and is expected to get the chance to lead Chelsea’s attack in this exciting clash. With his ability to get open and his goalscoring ability, Chukwuemeka will look to be a nightmare for West Ham’s defence.
EI: MYKHAILO MUDRYK – The young Ukrainian promise has impressed in pre-season and is looking to earn a place in Chelsea’s first team. Mudryk is a versatile player who can act in various attacking positions. His ability to find space and finish plays makes him an interesting option. He was a substitute against Liverpool, but Sterling’s game was not good and he could have a chance this weekend.
FROM: NICOLAS JACKSON – Nigerian striker Nicolas Jackson has stood out for his goalscoring ability and his ability to generate dangerous chances. His presence on the attack front represents a constant threat to opposing defenses. His Premier League debut was not as expected, but if Chelsea have a little patience he could be the team’s greatest attacking weapon.
