Chelsea faces AFC Wimbledon today in a match that belongs to the second round of the Carabao Cup. Pochettino’s men have just won their first Premier League match in a convincing victory against Luton Town, and now they are looking to continue with the good tonic in the Carabao Cup. This is the possible Chelsea line-up:
BY: ROBERT SANCHEZ – Kepa’s departure gives Robert Sánchez the title for this season. The former Brighton player already played the first game against Liverpool, and last season he was one of the best goalkeepers in the English league, so Chelsea’s goal is well protected.
LD: BAD TASTE – Reece James’ injury will give Malo Gusto a chance to gain a foothold in this squad. He is a footballer with impressive technical abilities, let’s remember that he is a footballer who still has to do.
CB: THIAGO SILVA – Experienced Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva will lead Chelsea’s defense in this crucial clash. With his extensive experience and knowledge of the game, he will bring security and leadership to the defensive line. Thiago Silva is known for his ability to anticipate plays and resolve difficult situations with calm and precision.
CB: LEVI COLWILL – England’s promising youngster Levi Colwill has impressed in pre-season and is expected to have a chance in the starting XI. Despite his youth, Colwill has shown great maturity and quality in his game. He was solid against Liverpool, and as soon as he finishes dealing with Thiago Silva they could form a great defense.
CB: AXEL DISASI – Pochettino seems to prefer to play with three center backs and two wingers, so Disasi is part of his plans. The young Frenchman was the best in defense last week and brings a lot of muscle to the defense.
LI: BEN CHILWELL – England left-back Ben Chilwell is another key player in Pochettino’s scheme. His ability to move up the wing and create attacking danger, combined with his solid defense, make him an important asset to the team.
MC: MOISES CAICEDO – Chelsea has again broken the market in the Premier League with its incorporation, paying 133 million euros to Brighton. Conner Gallagher had been the starter, but everything indicates that the Ecuadorian will start.
MC: ENZO FERNANDEZ – His vision of the game and ability to distribute the ball make him a creative and dangerous midfielder in the last third of the field. gamer
ED: STERLING Raheem seems to be one of the bases of this new Pochettino project, he is the most experienced player in the attack. Now, with Chukwuemeka’s injury he will have to find a new attacking partner to partner with. Everything indicates that it will be Mudryk.
EI: MYKHAILO MUDRYK – The young Ukrainian promise has impressed in pre-season and is looking to earn a place in Chelsea’s first team. Mudryk is a versatile player who can act in various attacking positions. His ability to find space and finish plays makes him an interesting option. This could be a great game to give Mudryk minutes and continue to adapt to the team.
FROM: NICOLAS JACKSON – Nigerian striker Nicolas Jackson has stood out for his goalscoring ability and his ability to generate dangerous chances. His presence on the attack front represents a constant threat to opposing defenses. His debut in the Premier League was not as expected, but he has already opened the can and the pressure has been taken off him.
