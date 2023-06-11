It has been a difficult season for Chelsea, which has not managed to qualify for European competition and in the current transfer market it will be their turn to restructure the squad that will be mainly marked by the casualties in the club. Even so, signings will also have to arrive, therefore, we will show you what the Chelsea line-up can be for the 2023/24 season
Here the possible Chelsea line-up for the following season:
Chelsea is looking for a new goalkeeper and one of the players who could arrive this summer and wear the London team’s shirt is the world champion, Dibu Martínez.
Veteran of the Chelsea squad, the captain of the blue team and Spanish international will continue on that right-handed side.
He arrived last season from Leicester and everything indicates that he will be the starter next season given the circumstances that live in the club in the English capital.
Another veteran player who has been leading Chelsea’s defense for several seasons. The Brazilian will continue in the axis of the rear.
Closing the defense we find a Ben Chilwell who has recently renewed with the club. He will be the left-back.
They disbursed a million last season after the great World Cup that the Argentine made. After the transfer price, he has to be the starter.
One of the potential additions, the young Spaniard has made a big impact in LaLiga after his performances with Celta, drawing the attention of a large number of clubs in Europe.
Another possible addition for the next season. This is the Ecuadorian midfielder from Brighton. Caicedo has had a great season and Chelsea is behind him.
The 22-year-old Ukrainian will start next season at the Stamford Bridge club.
There are many clubs that follow the trail of the Juventus striker. One of those is Chelsea that will look for the formula to get the Serbian for the following season.
Closing the squad for the 2023/24 season we find Raheem Sterling, who last year scored six goals and three assists.
