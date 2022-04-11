These will be the players chosen by Thomas Tuchel to play the Champions League match at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid:
He didn’t have his best night against Real Madrid last Wednesday, but Edouard Mendy has shown in recent months that he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world today. Owner.
In Thomas Tuchel’s typical three-point defense, Andreas Christensen will play on the right. The one who is probably the future central defender of Barça could not beat Vinicius Junior in the first leg, has he learned his lesson?
The axis of the defense will be for Thiago Silva. The Brazilian will have to show his leadership and his experience and try to stop Karim Benzema. Difficult task.
Antonio Rüdiger, who also did not experience one of his calmest nights last Wednesday, will form the left in the defense of three.
The left-handed lane will be occupied by Marcos Alonso. The Spaniard scored a great goal this weekend, and Azpilicueta’s positive for COVID guarantees his ownership.
The right flank will go to Reece James. The English winger is one of the best in the world in his position, and the German coach will not hesitate to give him the full wing.
Mateo Kovacic did not start in the first leg, but his good performance in the clash against Southampton gives him many chances to take the place from Jorginho.
At his side will play an untouchable: N’Golo Kanté. The Frenchman was surely the most important footballer in the last Champions League, and he doesn’t want to go home in the quarter-finals.
The line of attack will be the same as this weekend. The player in charge of hooking the midfield with the forward will be Mason Mount.
In the offensive zone there will be a German duo. In the first place, Timo Werner, a footballer who had many more opportunities last year than this season. This weekend he scored a brace of goals and a post hat-trick.
Accompanying him is surely one of the best footballers of this campaign in the London team: Kai Havertz. The German was responsible for scoring Chelsea’s only goal in the first leg.
