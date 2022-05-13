The final of the FA Cup, the English cup tournament, will be played this weekend, and will have Chelsea and Liverpool as contenders. On the one hand, the Londoners cling to the only possibility of lifting a title this season, while Liverpool still dreams of winning the treble and for that they must start with winning tomorrow.
Chelsea, for their part, have had quite a few ups and downs during the season, but tomorrow they will have to give everything. They have finally solved the problem with the property, and they will want to start the new stage with a great victory and lift the title.
For the match, Tuchel will be without Chilwell and Hudson-Odoi, both due to injuries that prevent them from being available. In addition, it is possible that Kanté is also low due to some inconvenience, but it will not be known until the last minute, although the German coach could reserve him anyway.
Who presumably will not play at least as a starter is Lukaku, who after several problems with the team has been practically removed and a team is already being sought to transfer him. In his place will be Werner who, after a season jinxed in the face of goal, has managed to find the goal again. The German should be accompanied by his compatriot Havertz, along with Zyech. This would therefore be the complete eleven for tomorrow:
Kepa; James, Rudiger, Christensen, Marcos Alonso; Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount; Zyech, Werner, Havertz.
