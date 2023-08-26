Chelsea before playing the third game of the English league championship had not known the taste of victory after they have spent large amounts of money in the transfer market of the summer period. On the opening day they failed to go from a draw to one against the team coached by Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool.
For the second day of the league they faced West Ham, a game that ended with an unfavorable result for the blue team, Chelsea lost by three goals to one in one of the derbies in the city of London.
Now for the third day they have had to face Luton Town, a club that has not managed to score in the only Premier League game, where they faced Brighton and ended with a four to one against. His second matchday, against Barnley, was postponed.
Today we will show you the schedule with the next five Chelsea games after this game in which the Blues won 3-0 against Luton Town:
The team coached by Mauricio Pochettino will try to stay in this trophy and thus win it. In this second round of the EFL Cup they will have to face Wimbledon, a match that a priori should not put the London team in trouble.
Chelsea’s next Premier League game will be against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge. His rival, Nottingham Forest has had a good start in this course of the English domestic competition.
Pochettino’s team will have to travel home to face Bournemouth on matchday five of the Premier League. On paper, this match should be taken by Chelsea and thus continue adding points to stay up in the standings.
Tough game that will take place on the sixth day of the Premier League. Chelsea will have to face Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. It promises to be one of the best games of the sixth day.
Finally they will have to face at home against Fulham for the seventh day of the Premier League
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
A.F.C. Wimbledon
|
August 30th
|
20:45 ESP, 12:45 MX, 15:45 ARG
|
EFL Cup
|
Nottingham Forest
|
September 2
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 8:00 a.m. MX, 11:00 a.m. ARG
|
Premier League
|
bournemouth
|
September, 17th
|
15:00 ESP, 7:00 MX, 10:00 ARG
|
Premier League
|
astonville
|
September 23
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 8:00 a.m. MX, 11:00 a.m. ARG
|
Premier League
|
fulham
|
October 2
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Premier League
