Today, Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea faced Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the first matchday of the Premier League, in a match that started at 17:30 Spanish time at the blue home ground, Stamford Bridge.
The match ended with a victory for the Manchester team thanks to goals from Haaland and Kovacic.
Here are Chelsea’s next five matches:
After this setback in the Premier League debut of Enzo Maresca’s team by zero goals to two, the London team will receive the visit of Swiss side Servette to play the first leg of the Conference League qualifying phase.
In just a few days, they will have the chance to win what would be their first game of the Premier League season, away to Wolverhampton. The home side would also be looking for their first win in the English league after losing their debut match 2-0 to Arsenal.
After the first leg at Stamford Bridge, it will be the turn of Enzo Maresca’s men to travel to Switzerland for the return leg of this qualifying phase of the Conference League. After this match, the London team will hope to be closer to playing in European competition.
They will play Premier League matches again and they will play at Stamford Bridge again. Crystal Palace will visit the blue ground to try to get what, at least until today, would be their first victory of the season.
Finally, Chelsea’s fifth game in this calendar will be against Andoni Iraola’s AFC Bournemouth. The hosts of this match managed to get a draw from their first Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Servette
|
August 22
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Conference League Preliminary Round
|
DAZN
|
Wolves
|
August 25th
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 07:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Servette
|
August 29th
|
21:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Conference League Preliminary Round
|
DAZN
|
Crystal Palace
|
September 1st
|
14:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
September 14th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
