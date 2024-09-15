These matches will not only be decisive in the Premier League for Chelsea, but will also define their future in European competitions. The upcoming matches against West Ham, Gent, Barrow, Nottingham Forest and Brighton will test the cohesion and quality of the team at a delicate moment.
So let’s take a look at this Chelsea schedule:
Up next is another tough trip to London Stadium, this time to face West Ham. The Hammers have been a tough opponent for Chelsea in recent seasons, and this game will be no exception. With a physical style of play and a fan base that always pushes, West Ham will look to capitalise on any Chelsea mistakes. This game will be a test of character for the Blues, who will need to show defensive solidity and attacking efficiency if they want to come away with a positive result from one of the most intense London derbies.
Chelsea’s debut this season in the EFL Cup will be against a Barrow that, although it has a worse team than the Londoners, will surely come out determined to win the match and try to make the epic that cup matches of this style bring.
To round off the month, Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge. This will be the last of five crucial matches that will determine whether Enzo Maresca’s side get off to a good start in the season. Brighton, known for their organised, attacking play, will not be an easy opponent to beat. The Seagulls have shown in recent seasons that they can compete at the highest level, and this match will be a tough test for Chelsea. Controlling possession and taking advantage of opportunities in attack will be key for the Blues to achieve a favourable result that will allow them to close September on a positive note.
Chelsea are coming off a tough tie to qualify for the Conference League, but getting there and winning it is not the same thing at all, so to do so they will have to start by beating this Gent team that will surely make things more complicated.
And to close this calendar, a fifth match against a Forest that needs the points to once again achieve the objective of saving itself for another season in this crazy Premier League. Despite this, Chelsea should be enough with the players they have to take the 3 points home.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
West Ham
|
September 21st
|
13:30 ESP, 08:30 ARG, 05:30 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Barrow
|
September 24th
|
20:45 ESP, 15:45 ARG, 13:45 MEX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
Brighton
|
September 28th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Gent
|
October 3rd
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
Conference League
|
Movistar+
|
Nottingham Forest
|
October 6th
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 07:00 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
#Chelseas #5match #schedule #facing #Bournemouth
Leave a Reply