Chelsea are at a crossroads that could determine the course of their season. With a squad overcrowded and an urgent need to cut the excess players before the transfer window closes, the London side face a crucial stretch with five games that could determine whether they get off to a good or bad start to their campaign.
These matches will not only be decisive in the Premier League, but will also define their future in European competitions. The upcoming matches against Wolves, Servette, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, West Ham and Brighton will test the team’s cohesion and quality at a delicate moment.
Chelsea travel to Switzerland to face Servette in the second leg of their Conference League qualifying tie. Having secured a 2-0 lead in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, the Blues have the chance to seal their qualification for the group stages of this European competition. Although they start as favourites, they should not underestimate a Servette side who will be looking to come back at home. It will be crucial for Chelsea to stay focused and not allow the Swiss side to get carried away in front of their fans.
Three days later, Chelsea host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge for Matchday 3 of the Premier League. This will be a tough game, as Palace are known for their defensive solidity and ability to surprise the big teams in high-pressure games. The Blues will need to be at their best to break down Palace’s defence and prevent any lethal counterattacks. With the need to pick up points at home to stay in the fight for the top spots, this game is seen as a test of Chelsea’s attack.
Chelsea will return to Premier League action with a visit to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth. This match will be particularly dangerous, as the Cherries tend to cause problems for the big teams when they play at home. Bournemouth are a team that play without complexes and that, at their stadium, are capable of facing any rival. For Chelsea, it will be vital to impose themselves in the midfield and avoid concessions that could give life to a Bournemouth team willing to pick up important points in their fight for survival.
Up next is another tough trip to London Stadium, this time to face West Ham. The Hammers have been a tough opponent for Chelsea in recent seasons, and this game will be no exception. With a physical style of play and a fan base that always pushes, West Ham will look to capitalise on any Chelsea mistakes. This game will be a test of character for the Blues, who will need to show defensive solidity and attacking efficiency if they want to come away with a positive result from one of the most intense London derbies.
To round off the month, Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge. This will be the last of five crucial matches that will determine whether Enzo Maresca’s side get off to a good start in the season. Brighton, known for their organised, attacking play, will not be an easy opponent to beat. The Seagulls have shown in recent seasons that they can compete at the highest level, and this match will be a tough test for Chelsea. Controlling possession and taking advantage of opportunities in attack will be key for the Blues to achieve a favourable result that will allow them to close September on a positive note.
