Chelsea face a number of crucial fixtures in the coming weeks. These clashes, which include the Premier League, EFL Cup and European competitions, will test the talent and depth of their squad. The Stamford Bridge side will be looking to establish themselves in both domestic and European competitions, facing tough opponents who will demand the best from their players. Below, we look at the five upcoming fixtures that will largely determine the Blues’ path in the season.
Chelsea will face Barrow at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the EFL Cup. This match will be a great opportunity for Maresca to rotate his squad and give minutes to less regular players. Although Chelsea are clear favourites due to the difference in level between the two teams, they cannot afford to relax. Barrow, a team from lower divisions, will look to spring an upset by taking advantage of their low profile and the possibility of a mistake from the “Blues”. Chelsea will try to secure an early victory and comfortably advance to the next phase.
Chelsea will host the ever-dangerous Brighton in an important Premier League clash. Brighton have shown great quality in recent years, and this match will be a real challenge for Maresca’s team. Playing at Stamford Bridge gives Chelsea an advantage, who will need to be very effective in possession to break down the Seagulls’ solid defence. This will be a clash between two teams with European ambitions, so the Blues will be looking to impose their style and get a victory that will keep them in the fight for the top spots.
In the first round of the Conference League group stage, Chelsea will host Gent at Stamford Bridge. Maresca will want to secure three points at home to maintain control of the group and move closer to qualifying for the knockout stages. Gent, despite being a respectable rival in the Belgian league, should not pose a major problem for the “Blues”, who have a superior squad in quality. This match will be key for Chelsea to continue consolidating their play in Europe under the direction of their new manager.
Chelsea will face Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in another Premier League clash. Maresca’s team will look to capitalise on their home advantage to pick up three crucial points in their fight for the top spots in the table. Nottingham Forest have proven to be tough opponents, capable of making things difficult for big teams, so Chelsea will need to be focused to avoid any surprises. With their solid defence and creative attack, the ‘Blues’ hope to impose their dominance from the first minute.
One of the most anticipated Premier League fixtures will be the clash between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield. This match represents a big test for Maresca and his players, as Liverpool are always a fearsome opponent, especially at home. With their aggressive style of play and high pressing, the Reds will look to stifle Chelsea from the start. For the Blues, this will be a crucial challenge in their fight for the top spots, and they will have to be ready to take advantage of any opportunity to take all three points.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Barrow
|
September 24th
|
20:45 ESP, 15:45 ARG, 12:45 MEX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
Brighton
|
September 28th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Gent
|
October 3rd
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
Conference League
|
Movistar+
|
Nottingham Forest
|
October 6th
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 07:00 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Liverpool
|
October 20th
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 09:30 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
