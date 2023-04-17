One of the most interesting matches of the day of Champions League and it has to do with Chelsea and the real Madrid, who meet again and this time in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the highest European competition. The result is in favor of the merengue team, but the ‘Blues’ maintain the hope of being able to discount early in the game and keep the game and the series alive until they achieve the epic.
It will not be an easy thing for the Londoners, especially since the rival is one of the best competitors in the Champions League and that all the numbers are in their favour. However, there is promise of good football. Next, we review the possible Chelsea line-up to face Real Madrid.
BY – Kepa: Chelsea’s number one. Every time the ‘Blues’ play, Kepa is the fundamental protagonist. He will be if nothing goes wrong in the end.
LI – Cucurella: As a left winger we will most likely see Cucurella, especially since Chilwell will be out due to suspension.
CDF – Badiashile: As the first center back, Badiashile could repeat ownership. He is a good defender and despite not having the renown that others have, he has delivered.
DFC – Fofana: He hasn’t been the best defensive card for Chelsea of late, however he has proven to be a solid defender on duty and very talented.
RHP – Reece James: One of the most solid players on the pitch in both transitions without a doubt is Reece James. Despite not seeing it very often, he is still one of the best.
MC – Enzo Fernandez: The Argentine is one of the best on the team without a doubt. Even when his team does not achieve the desired objectives or results, he always delivers.
MC-Kovacic: In the second place of the double pivot we may see the Croatian, who is an expert in driving and reaching impact zones with ease.
MI-Mudryk: On the left side, we will very surely see the Ukrainian. In the most recent Chelsea game he played a very good game and contributed in all the transitions in which he participated.
OMC-Gallagher: The young midfielder born in the United Kingdom is quite an interesting piece and that is that in his last games he has shown a talent for creating chances for his team. We will most likely see him as a headline.
MD-Sterling: With the intention of providing dynamism on the one hand, we will very surely see Sterling. With the speed and overflow of it, it can mean danger for the rival.
DC – Joao Felix: Despite not having the best record since the start of his season with Chelsea, the Portuguese is an important player for the current Chelsea system. He will surely be the starter.
Goalie: Kepa
Defenses: James, Fofana, Badiashile, Cucurella
Midfielders: Enzo, Kovacic, Mudryk, Sterling, Gallagher
strikers: Joao Felix
