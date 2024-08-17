Chelsea’s key player out of the team: “Better to leave”

There is no place for the vice-captain in the renewed Chelsea.

17.8. 13:42

Chelsea’s Vice-captain Ben Chilwell is getting his starting passes from his team. The team’s new head coach Enzo Maresca told the Daily Mail by on Saturday morning that Chilwell has struggled to find his place in the team during the summer.

“This morning we had 22 players in training and if you ask them, they all want to play against Manchester City on Sunday. But that is impossible.”

“I have to make decisions, and maybe it’s better for him to leave and get playing minutes elsewhere,” Maresca said.

Chilwell has been playing for Chelsea since 2020 and he was one of the team’s key players when Chelsea won the Champions League in the spring of 2021.

The 27-year-old winger signed a three-year contract extension with the London team in the spring of 2023. Maresca jumped at the helm of Chelsea in June of this year, and there doesn’t seem to be a role for Chilwell in the new coach’s plans.

“Although I love the way he is, he has struggled to find his place in our team. He trains every day, and when he doesn’t get minutes, it’s difficult,” Maresca stated.

Correction on August 17, 2024 at 2 p.m.: Ben Chilwell is a winger and not a topper, as was claimed earlier in the story.