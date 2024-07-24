Chelsea are preparing for a season full of expectations and with several potential signings that could significantly transform their line-up. Here, we look at what the Blues’ starting XI could look like if all the additions go through.
The young Ukrainian goalkeeper, who is being linked with a move to Chelsea, is known for his great height and exceptional reflexes. Lunin provides security between the posts and an excellent ability to stop difficult shots. His presence in goal would be an important reinforcement for the team’s defence.
The English right-back is one of Chelsea’s key players. James is known for his physical strength, speed and ability to contribute both in defence and attack. His accurate crosses and ability to join the attack make him an essential weapon on the right flank.
French centre-back Benoît Badiashile has established himself as a defensive stalwart. His height and physical strength allow him to dominate in the air and his ability to anticipate plays makes him a very reliable defender. Badiashile is essential to maintaining the team’s defensive solidity.
The talented French centre-back brings pace, technique and excellent recovery ability. Fofana is a versatile defender who can adapt to different game situations, being key in building up from the back and recovering balls.
The Spanish left-back is known for his tireless energy and ability to run the length of the flank. Cucurella is a solid defender and, at the same time, an effective attacker, capable of providing assists with his precise crosses and constantly supporting on the attacking front.
The Ecuadorian midfielder brings balance and dynamism to Chelsea’s midfield. Caicedo is known for his ability to win back the ball and his vision to distribute the play. His presence would be crucial to maintaining control of the midfield and providing defensive solidity.
The Argentine midfielder is one of the most exciting prospects in football. Enzo stands out for his ability to control the pace of the game, his precision in passing and his ability to reach the opponent’s area. His versatility allows him to adapt to various positions in the centre of the field.
The young Spanish winger, a possible signing for the Blues, would bring pace and creativity to the attack. Williams is known for his dribbling ability and his ability to get past defences. His problem is that Barca are close to taking him.
The talented Englishman is one of Chelsea’s most promising youngsters. Palmer stands out for his agility, dribbling ability and his goal-scoring instinct. His ability to find space and create dangerous plays make him a key player in the team’s attack.
The Frenchman spent last season out injured. Nkunku can play in a number of attacking positions, contributing both in playmaking and finishing. His vision and technical ability make him a key player for Chelsea.
The Nigerian striker, a possible signing, is one of Europe’s most prolific goalscorers. Osimhen stands out for his speed, strength and ability to finish in front of goal. His goal-scoring instinct and physical presence make him a constant threat to opposing defences.
