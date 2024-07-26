The waltz of Real Madrid’s goalkeepers last season still has consequences in this transfer market. Following the Champions League final episode, one of the three Real Madrid goalkeepers could leave the club and sign for Chelsea this summer.
Andriy Lunin still does not seem to have accepted his absence from the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 (2-0). According to reports Sport the Ukrainian goalkeeper, who saved Real Madrid on more than one occasion during Thibaut Courtois’ serious injury, now wants to leave the club.
And that’s good for Chelsea, who are looking for a first-choice goalkeeper. The Blues and the Madrid side could thus find common ground regarding Andriy Lunin. Especially since Kepa Arrizabalaga, Chelsea’s goalkeeper on loan to Real last season, would like to stay in Madrid.
Therefore, everything in this case seems to be converging so that each of the parties can find its way. Sport reveals that Chelsea could offer the Spanish goalkeeper to Real Madrid and some extra money to be able to pay Andriy Lunin.
No amount of money has been mentioned at the moment, but the Ukrainian is valued at €30m by his club. If he joins Chelsea, Lunin would be the number 1 ahead of Robert Sanchez. Kepa would return to his role as Thibaut Courtois’ understudy at the White House.
