Unusual names attracted attention as potential new owners of Chelsea FC. Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton had committed himself to an offer, as well as tennis star Serena Williams. And then there was Jim Ratcliffe, the flamboyant British chemistry billionaire who owns the Ineos cycling team and OGC Nice football club. But they could not compete with the dollars of Todd Boehly, an American venture capital investor and co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball club.

Last week, Chelsea announced that a consortium led by Boehly has been chosen to buy the club from Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who has been sanctioned for his ties to President Vladimir Putin. Boehly and his partners pay just under three billion euros for the Chelsea shares. In addition, they have pledged to invest more than two billion euros, money that will be spent on the stadium, the youth academy and the women’s team. The British government and the English Football Association are expected to approve the deal one of these days.

It was not a foregone conclusion that Boehly (46), who worked for years as an investment banker before starting his own investment company in 2015, would win the battle for Chelsea. Interest in the London club, holder of the Champions League and World Cup, was great. But it’s no surprise that it’s an American venture capitalist that The Blues takes over. While Russian oligarchs are rapidly falling out of favor as club owners, American interests in European football are rapidly expanding.

Three of the six top English clubs (Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool) are already in American hands, while California private equity firm Silver Lake Capital holds a ten percent stake in Manchester City. After the sale of Chelsea to Boehly, only Tottenham Hotspur still has a British owner of the traditional top-6. Also outside the Premier League, investors from the United States are becoming increasingly dominant. For example, seven of the 20 Serie-A clubs have been bought in recent years by North American businessmen or investment companies. Just like ADO Den Haag, the number four of the Eerste Divisie.

The rise of American investors is remarkable in an industry where financial gain has traditionally been secondary to sporting success. Spending on players is constantly increasing, both in the form of salaries and transfer fees, with regular losses of millions as a result. Yet the time has passed when football clubs were especially popular as trophy assets – toys for wealthy businessmen and potentates. Rapidly growing revenues, especially from TV rights, have attracted the attention of investment companies.

Some put money into competitions. Such as private equity company CVC, which took an interest in the Spanish La Liga for 2 billion euros at the end of last year and is in talks about a similar deal with Ligue 1, the highest French competition. Others see clubs as an interesting investment, from which much more can be achieved with targeted investments in stadiums, players, merchandise and youth academy. Due to the pandemic, many clubs are also financially vulnerable and can therefore be acquired for relatively little money.

The big question is what the arrival of the Americans means for the sport. Media and sports marketing expert Marcel Blijlevens sees mainly positive consequences. “For sheiks and oligarchs, a football club is a hobby, professional investors go for returns. That increases the chance of sensible management,” he says. But what is sensible policy for an investment company can clash with the interests of the fans. Think of increasing ticket prices to increase revenue. Games are played in faraway places – the US or the Middle East, for example – because big money is paid for them. Or the formation of a Super League, the plan of twelve top European clubs, including six from England, to start a closed elite competition.

No discount

That plan imploded shortly after its announcement in April last year under great pressure from politicians and supporters. But that doesn’t mean it’s definitely off the table. The commercial logic for the participants is undisputed: many matches between the biggest clubs and no more risk of relegation. Just like American sports leagues like the NBA (basketball) and MLB (baseball) are set up. And exactly what scares away traditional football supporters. Including those of Chelsea, who took to the streets en masse to protest against the Super League.

They now have to deal with owners who want to make a return on their investment. And unlike other European clubs, Chelsea have not been sold at a discount. In fact, the €5 billion involved in the deal is by far the highest amount ever paid for a football club. The chance that Boehly will continue the sugar daddy policy of his predecessor Abramovich is therefore small. The Russian has turned Chelsea into a top European club since his entrance in 2003 and brought big stars to Stamford Bridge. But despite promises to the contrary, Abramovich failed to reconcile finances and saddled the club with billions in debt.

Does that make a Super League attractive for Chelsea again? Boehly recently told British media that supporters should not worry. “The fans are at the center of our revenue models and if we forget that, we’ve really forgotten why we started it in the first place.”