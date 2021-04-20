The Chelsea It is the first English club to be removed from the list of the Super league and would be preparing the necessary documents to formalize the resignation. The backlash to the announcement of the new competition, announced at eleven o’clock on Monday night British time, has provoked a very negative reaction in the Government and among football fans in the country where its rules were created.

British media indicate that there is discomfort among some of the signatories, due to the way in which the announcement has been handled by the clubs that have promoted the new competition. The statements of Liverpool coaches, Jurgen Klopp, and Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, indicate that there is a divergence of opinions between the ‘managers’ and the directors.

Klopp had already expressed his rejection of a European super league in the past and complained that he had to answer on a matter about which he had no information, when he fulfilled the obligations to the televisions that had paid the broadcasting rights of his home game from Leeds United. He also complained about the insults of local fans to players and coaches who had not participated in the creation of the Super League. His statements have not been reproduced on the club’s page.

In Guardiola’s case, he was clearly against the new competition, as announced. With the help of some written notes, the Catalan insisted that a competition in which the members of a list always participate, without any reward or punishment for the result, “is not sport.” The reaction from Liverpool fans is intense and players like Manchester United international Marcus Rashford, have expressed their agreement with the protest of the fans.