Chelsea’s present is total chaos and the club’s future doesn’t look more promising than that. Once again, the team has made a million-dollar investment in the market, with the London team once again being the institution that spent the most money in the summer market. Until now, with the arrival of Todd Boehly’s administration, the United States businessman has already paid more than a billion euros to purchase players, however the results, at least today, have not been achieved.
The numbers at the start of the current Premier League are not good at all, the London team has 5 out of 15 possible points, it is very early in the season but it is clear that the ‘Blues’ do not have the slightest option of competing for the title . Now, Pochettino’s team is looking for ways and solutions and it seems that they have no other answer than to go to the market, and they are already preparing weapons for the winter where the priority is the signing of a center forward.
To the names of Ivan Toney and Santiago Giménez, we must add the Serbian Vlahovic to the list. The club sought to sign Dusan this summer, but Juventus put obstacles in the way. That is why Pochettino’s team once again wants to dream of signing the goalscorer who is still young and can provide solutions, which is why they are willing to open movements around a figure of 60 million euros.
