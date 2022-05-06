Roman Abramovich sought to add new impetus to the sale of Chelsea Football Club, denying media reports that he increased the sale price and applied for a £1.5bn loan to be repaid when the deal goes through.

Abramovich, who put the club up for sale in early March, shortly before the UK Government levied far-reaching sanctions on him, he still intends to donate the proceeds from the sale to charity, according to a rare statement posted on the club’s website on Thursday.

What they say

The statement seeks to remove another hurdle to completing a process that is slowly moving toward a May 31 deadline.



But Abramovich also pointed to a change in who will manage a foundation to allocate its proceeds from the sale, a potential problem in obtaining authorization from the UK Government for the transaction.

A spokesman for the Department of Culture, Media and Sports, that you have to approve any sale, I decline to comment.

The statement was issued when Jim Ratcliffe, founder of the energy company Ineos, filed a belated challenge to prevent former Guggenheim partner Todd Boehly from gaining control of one of Europe’s biggest sporting names.

Ratcliffe’s team met Chelsea influencers on Thursday, including the club’s first black player and the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust, even after the Raine Group, the US bank handling the sale, rejected his £4.25bn offer.

