Chelsea

We will see today how the break has sat for the blues, a team that still does not know defeat with Tuchel at the helm: twelve wins and four draws in all competitions played. In the Premier they have added 22 points from the last 30, a fact that places them fourth in the table with 51 points. They are five from Leicester and six from United, next goals to beat. On a negative note for today’s clash, both Hudson-Odoi and Abraham, Thiago Silva and Kanté are doubts.

As to follow: Mason Mount. The blue pearl has become a key pillar for Tuchel. Five goals, four assists and an infinity of qualities that bring verticality and danger to the team.