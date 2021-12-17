Lautaro Martinez He is one of the most outstanding strikers on the planet in recent times, and he has shown it with goals and great technical gestures both in the Argentine National Team and in Inter Milan, his team in Europe.
The scorer emerged from Racing Club de Avellaneda has already been sought by Barcelona, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, but now the “Bull” is in the plans of the Chelsea from England, where is it located Romelu lukaku, his forward teammate in the interista team.
Although the claim and desire are present on the part of the “Blues”, the negotiation will not be easy at all: Lautaro renewed his bond with the cast Nerazzurri until mid-2026 and he did so without a termination clause, so if an institution is interested in him, he will have to negotiate directly with the Italian club.
The 10 goals in 21 games that Martínez accumulates greatly seduce Chelsea, who has not been satisfied with what Timo Werner contributed, who does not finish having the expected role with 14 crashes this season. The offer would be € 90 million plus Mateo Kovacic by the albiceleste attacker. Will it end up materializing and will that withering duo with Lukaku return?
#Chelsea #Lautaro #Martínez #pair #Romelu #Lukaku
