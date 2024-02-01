Matchday 23 of the Premier League will bring us a clash between two teams that are very close in the standings. For its part, Chelsea is tenth in the table, and arrives after suffering a painful defeat against Liverpool by a result of 4-1, in a match in which they were surpassed in all aspects of the game and the result could have been been bulkier. Pochettino's team has not yet found the balance that allows it to win regularly, and is in a situation very far from European positions, so it must begin to chain good results if it does not want to end another season without meeting the established objectives. .
On the other hand, Wolverhampton is only two points behind the blues, although with one less game. Gary O'Neil's team has good players in the squad, even to be higher in the standings, so they will surely make things difficult for Chelsea on their visit to London.
City: London
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: Sunday February 4
Schedule: 15:00 in Spain, 11:00 in Argentina, 8:00 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
DAZN
Star+, ESPN
Paramount+
nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Liverpool
|
4-1D
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
0-0
|
FA Cup
|
Middlesbrough
|
6-1V
|
EFL Cup
|
Fulham
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Middlesbrough
|
1-0 D
|
EFL Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
West Brom
|
0-2V
|
FA Cup
|
Brighton
|
0-0
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
3-2V
|
FA Cup
|
Brentford
|
1-1
|
FA Cup
|
Everton
|
3-0V
|
Premier League
Chelsea: Fofana with a torn cruciate ligament, James and Ugochukwu with a thigh injury, Cucurella with ankle surgery, Ugochukwu with a thigh injury, Lavia with an unknown injury. Jackson will also not be available due to international commitments.
Wolves: They do not have any injured players, however, they will not be able to count on Joao Gomes who will have to serve a suspension, nor Hee Chan Hwang, Boubacar Traore and Nouri due to international commitments.
Chelsea: Petrovic, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell, Enzo, Caicedo, Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk, Nkunku.
Wolves: Sá, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Semedo, Doyle, Lemina, Doherty, Cunha, Sarabia, Neto.
Chelsea 2-1 Wolves
