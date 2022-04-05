Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel insisted that last year’s semi-finals, when they eliminated Real Madrid in the Champions Leaguewill not influence this year’s tie and that they have not thought about it in preparation for this match.

Chelsea seriously beat Real Madrid in the semis of the 2020-21 campaign, before lifting their second ‘Orejona’ in Porto against Manchester City.

“I think last season doesn’t matter. Honestly, I haven’t thought about it in preparation for this game. We don’t look at games from last year.” Tuchel said at the press conference prior to the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Tuchel pointed out that it is “extremely difficult” to try to win the competition two years in a row, something that Real Madrid achieved in three consecutive years.

“It’s very difficult to match their records. Winning the Champions League again is extremely difficult all the time. It’s a challenge, but at the same time it’s what attracts us. We have to deal with that pressure because it is what we have chosen and we like to have these experiences.”

Theme Benzema

The German praised Karim Benzema, who in his last Champions League game scored three goals against Paris Saint Germain, but he did not forget the rest of the stars of the white squad.

“He is an exceptional player with a great personality. Two years ago I said he was one of the most underrated players on the planet, he is no longer,” said Tuchel, who also said: “But right now it would be unfair to talk only about him and forget about Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro… All the players who have led this team to success in recent years.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s counterpart hopes that the Italian can sit on the bench this Wednesday, despite not having traveled to London with the team due to being positive for covid-19.

“I am sure that he will be able to give the talk to the players and give orders during the match, but it is always better to be live. We like to be present to the coaches and to be able to communicate with words. I hope I can make it to tomorrow. He will try to do it in the morning”, explained the German.

Chelsea comes from losing 1-4 against Brentford in what is the second worst defeat since Tuchel came to the bench at the beginning of 2021.



“We had a day off, which was important to digest what happened. We have talked openly about it, which is normal. We did not like what happened, it was very unusual and we consider it an exception. We have left it behind and we are focused on tomorrow, which is what we need,” he said.

Regarding the new owner of the team, who has to leave the four candidates already defined, Tuchel said that he only hopes that he will provide him with a “strong squad, confidence and support.”

EFE