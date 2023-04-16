Monday, April 17, 2023
Chelsea vs Real Madrid: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Real Madrid will travel to London this Tuesday to face Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Ancelotti’s men travel with an advantage in the global result of 2-0, so they start as favorites to reach the semifinals where Manchester City or Bayern Munich would await. Here we show you everything you need to know about the game:

City: London

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Date: Tuesday April 18

Referee: Daniele Orsato

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Chelsea FC/Visionhaus/GettyImages

Television channel: Movistar Champions League

Television channel: Fox Sports Argentina

live streaming:Star+

Television channel: TNT Sports

live streaming: HBO Max

Television channel: Paramount+

live streaming: fuboTV

Television channel: ESPN

live streaming:Star+

The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…

Rival

Result

Competition

brightton

1-2 D

Premier League

real Madrid

2-0 D

Champions League

wolves

1-0 D

Premier League

Liverpool

0-0E

Premier League

astonville

0-2D

Premier League

Rival

Result

Competition

Cadiz

0-2V

The league

Chelsea

2-0V

Champions League

villarreal

2-3 D

The league

Barcelona

0-4V

Copa del Rey

Valladolid

6-0V

The league

CHELSEA

TIE

REAL MADRID

2

1

2
Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly / James Williamson – AMA/GettyImages

Neither Chilwell will be suspended for this match, nor Kolibaly, nor Chukuemeka, nor Broja due to injury. The losses of Chilwell and Koulibaly will mean that Lampard will have to touch the scheme and come out with a defense of four.

Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy/Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

For this match, the only player who will not be available is Ferland Mendy. Kroos and Vini Jr will arrive without any problem at the clash despite not being called up against Cádiz.

CHELSEA: Kepa, Reece James, Fofana, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Kanté, Enzo Fernández, Kovacic, Joao Felix, Havertz, Sterling

REAL MADRID: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Benzema and Vini Jr

Chelsea 1-1 Real Madrid

