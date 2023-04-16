Chelsea vs Real Madrid: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis

Real Madrid will travel to London this Tuesday to face Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Ancelotti’s men travel with an advantage in the global result of 2-0, so they start as favorites to reach the semifinals where Manchester City or Bayern Munich would await. Here we show you everything you need to know about the game:
City: London
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: Tuesday April 18
Referee: Daniele Orsato
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
Television channel: Fox Sports Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: TNT Sports
live streaming: HBO Max
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: fuboTV
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
brightton
|
1-2 D
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
2-0 D
|
Champions League
|
wolves
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
0-0E
|
Premier League
|
astonville
|
0-2D
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Cadiz
|
0-2V
|
The league
|
Chelsea
|
2-0V
|
Champions League
|
villarreal
|
2-3 D
|
The league
|
Barcelona
|
0-4V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Valladolid
|
6-0V
|
The league
|
CHELSEA
|
TIE
|
REAL MADRID
|
2
|
1
|
2
Neither Chilwell will be suspended for this match, nor Kolibaly, nor Chukuemeka, nor Broja due to injury. The losses of Chilwell and Koulibaly will mean that Lampard will have to touch the scheme and come out with a defense of four.
For this match, the only player who will not be available is Ferland Mendy. Kroos and Vini Jr will arrive without any problem at the clash despite not being called up against Cádiz.
CHELSEA: Kepa, Reece James, Fofana, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Kanté, Enzo Fernández, Kovacic, Joao Felix, Havertz, Sterling
REAL MADRID: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Benzema and Vini Jr
Chelsea 1-1 Real Madrid
#Chelsea #Real #Madrid #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply