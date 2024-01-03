Place: London England Stadium: Stamford Bridge Hour: 6:30 p.m. (Spain), 2:30 p.m. (Argentina), 11:30 a.m. (Mexico) Referee: To be confirmed VAR: To be confirmed

On the other hand, Preston North End is going to have a complicated transfer market since a good start to the season has been followed by a questionable end to the year that leaves the club in the middle of the table in a Championship led by Leicester and that It's going to make the promotion cheap. Balance of 10-5-11 but -13 in goals that leaves the club 5 points away from the promotion playoff, although in a negative dynamic for this beginning of the year.