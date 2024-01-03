Chelsea opens 2024 by hosting Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup. Pochettino's men closed the month of December and the year 2023 with a positive balance that gives the club hope of having a much better second round than the first. while Preston's natural team has only one victory in the last 5 games, which does not leave the team in the best position against one of the best historical clubs in the Premier League.
This round will be played as a single match, so the winner will advance in the tournament and the loser will say goodbye. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
Where is Chelsea vs Preston played?
Date: Saturday January 6
Place: London England
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Hour: 6:30 p.m. (Spain), 2:30 p.m. (Argentina), 11:30 a.m. (Mexico)
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Chelsea vs Preston on television in Spain?
Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN Spain
How can you watch Chelsea vs Preston on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Chelsea vs Preston on television in Mexico?
ESPN, Star+
How can you watch Chelsea vs Preston on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Luton Town
|
Victory 2-3
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
2-1 victory
|
Premier League
|
Wolverhampton
|
Defeat 2-1
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
Victory 1(4)-1(2)
|
EFL Cup
|
Sheffield United
|
2-0 victory
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Sunderland A.F.C.
|
Defeat 2-0
|
championship
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
Defeat 0-1
|
championship
|
leeds
|
2-1 victory
|
championship
|
Swansea
|
Defeat 2-1
|
championship
|
WatfordEdit
|
Defeat 1-5
|
championship
Nkunku, Madueke and Mudryk have returned this year and Cole Palmer has revolutionized a team that, due to its youth and capabilities, has a very promising future. Furthermore, after Robert Sánchez's injury, a Petrovic of whom everyone speaks wonders in the English capital is being revealed. As we are accustomed to, Todd Boehly may very well shake up the market with some new signing but for now it seems that everything has returned to normal for a Chelsea that is already showing green shoots.
On the other hand, Preston North End is going to have a complicated transfer market since a good start to the season has been followed by a questionable end to the year that leaves the club in the middle of the table in a Championship led by Leicester and that It's going to make the promotion cheap. Balance of 10-5-11 but -13 in goals that leaves the club 5 points away from the promotion playoff, although in a negative dynamic for this beginning of the year.
Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, T. Silva, Colwill, Gallagher, Caicedo, Palmer, Jackson, Madueke, Broja.
Preston: Woodman, Potts, Jordan Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Whiteman, Frökjaer-Jensen, Alan Browne, Mccann, Millar, Ched Evans.
Chelsea 4-0 Preston. The Blues come into this match on a sweet note after a somewhat complex start to the season but they have been able to improve in front of goal. Added to Chelsea's improvement, Preston is in one of the worst moments of its season, conceding at least one goal in the last 6 games played.
