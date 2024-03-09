The Premier League is preparing for an epic confrontation when Newcastle will play at Chelsea's field on matchday 28. With emotions at stake, this clash promises intensity from the opening whistle. Both teams crave victory, generating expectations of a memorable duel on Sunday at 9:00 p.m.
Match information between Chelsea vs Newcastle
City: London
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: Monday, March 11th
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Chelsea vs Newcastle on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Chelsea vs Newcastle on television in Argentina?
Star+ and ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Chelsea vs Newcastle on television in Mexico?
Star+ and ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Chelsea vs Newcastle on television in the United States?
ESPN+

Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Wolves
|
3-0 victory
|
Premier League
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
Victory 1-1 (3-4)
|
FA Cup
|
Arsenal
|
Defeat 4-1
|
Premier League
|
Bournemouth
|
2-2 draw
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
Victory 2-3
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brentford
|
2-2 draw
|
Premier League
|
leeds
|
3-2 victory
|
FA Cup
|
Liverpool
|
Defeat 0-1
|
EFL Cup
|
Manchester City
|
1-1 draw
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
Victory 1-3
|
Premier League
Chelsea: Nkunku, Childwell, Reece James, Badiashile, Fofana, Chukwuemeka, Levi Colwill and Ugochkwu will not be able to be there due to injury.
Newcastle: Tripper, Callum Wilson, Nick Pope, Joelinton, Matt Targett and Lewis Hall and Sandro Tonali will not be able to be there due to injury.
Chelsea: Petrovic; Bad Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella; Sterling, Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Conor Gallagher, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson
Newcastle: Dubravka, Livramento, Fabian Schär, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak.
Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle. Neither team is in its best shape and both arrive with a series of quite important injuries and, in fact, with quite a few injured players, so a competitive match is expected in which neither of the two will be able to prevail.
