With the English Cup pulse beating strong, Chelsea prepare for an exciting clash against Newcastle in the quarter-finals. Today we will show you all the necessary information regarding the preview between this clash between Mauricio Pochettino's team and Newcastle
In which stadium is Chelsea vs Newcastle played?
City: London England
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: Tuesday, December 19 Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Chelsea vs Newcastle on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Chelsea vs Newcastle on television in Argentina?
Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Chelsea vs Newcastle on television in Mexico?
DirecTV
How can you watch Chelsea vs Newcastle on television in the United States?
C.B.S.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Sheffield United
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
2-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
3-2V
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
4-1D
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Fulham
|
3-0V
|
Premier League
|
AC Milan
|
1-2D
|
UCL
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
4-1D
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
3-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
To the Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino is having a bad time with the issue of injuries, there are several players who will not be available in that Premier League match. The following Chelsea players will not be available: Cucurella, Reece James, Robert Sánchez, Chilwell, Nkunku, Chalobah, Fofana, Ugochukwu and Roméo Lavia.
Newcastle also has a plague of injuries, there are several Magpies players who will not be able to be in this match. The players who will not be for this match are the following: Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett, Joe Willock, Sandro Tonali and Anderson
Chelsea: Petrovic; Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Moisés Caicedo, Gallagher, Cole Palmer; Jackson, Mudryk, Sterling
Newcastle: Dubravka; Livramento, Lascelles, Fabian Scharr, Burn; Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almirón, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon
Chelsea 1-3 Newcastle
