Chelsea vs Manchester United: where to watch the game, schedules, possible line-ups, news and forecast

Chelsea and Manchester United will meet at Stamford Bridge in a duel that will decide which team will sleep next Saturday in Champions positions. A game that will be marked by the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo as a result of a technical decision after his unacceptable attitude yesterday.
On DAZN, Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
The Londoners ended their great run in the Premier League yesterday after their goalless draw at Brentford. Conor Gallagher was injured in the 15th minute, and joins his teammates Reece James and Wesley Fofana, two players who are in danger and much participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Achieving a victory against a rising Manchester United would allow them to sleep in Champions positions during the weekend. In the event of a draw, they should wait for the Newcastle match, a team that does not seem willing to lift its foot from the accelerator.
Kepa, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Jorginho, Havertz, Sterling and Aubameyang.
Manchester United will not be able to count on Cristiano Ronaldo after his coach separated him for his attitude in the game against Tottenham. The Portuguese refused to enter the pitch as a substitute and left the pitch at Old Trafford before the referee signaled the end of the match.
On the other hand, we must talk about this team in a more serious tone than a few months ago. The players begin to bond with each other and the Brazilian newcomers; Casemiro and Antony start pulling the car in critical situations. Paint a great team.
De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martínez, Malacia, Fred, Casemiro, Sancho, Antony, Fernandes and Rashford.
Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United
