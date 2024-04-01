This Thursday at 9:15 p.m., Stamford Bridge stadium will witness a titanic showdown when the Chelsea receives Manchester United for matchday 31 of the Premier League. Two giants of English football will collide in a duel full of intensity and rivalry. With distinctive playing styles, both teams will seek supremacy in the iconic stadium. Who will emerge victorious in this crucial showdown?
City: London England
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: Thursday, April 4th
Schedule: 9:15 p.m. in Spain, 4:15 p.m. in Argentina and 1:15 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
DAZN
Sky or Blue to Go
DirecTV
C.B.S.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Burnley
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
Leicester City
|
4-2V
|
FA CUP
|
Newcastle
|
3-2V
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
leeds
|
3-2V
|
FA CUP
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brentford
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
4-3V
|
FA CUP
|
Everton
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
man city
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
0-1V
|
FA CUP
There are several players in the Manchester United those that Erik Ten Hag will not be able to line up for this EFL Cup match against Newcastle. These players are: Evans, Shaw, Martial and Malacia
To the Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino is having a bad time with the issue of injuries, there are several players who will not be available in that Premier League match. The following Chelsea players may not be available: Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Colwill, Fofana, James, Ugochukwu and Roméo Lavia.
Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan Bissaka; Mainoo, McTominay, Garnacho, Fernandes; Hojlund; Rashford.
Chelsea: Petrović; Bad Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Mudryk; Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson.
Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United
