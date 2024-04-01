On April 4 at 9:15 p.m., Stamford Bridge will witness an epic meeting between two titans of English football: Manchester United and Chelsea will face each other on matchday 31 of the Premier League. This year, the prospects seem to be very similar for both teams in this contest. While Chelsea arrives eleventh and with a team that seems to lack a lot of experience, Manchester United is in sixth position in the table, and is suffering much more than its position suggests, since it seems that the signings They have not been enough to maintain what was achieved the previous season.
The most outstanding players of both teams this season are Cole Palmer for Chelsea, while Bruno Fernandez and Rashford stand out for Manchester United.
The confrontation between Chelsea and Manchester United has historically been intense. In their last match, back in December, Chelsea lost 2-1, with goals from Scott McTominay twice and Palmer for City. It stood out in that match that United, to the surprise of many, shot twice as many times as their rival and more than three times as many times on goal.
This duel is not new in terms of tension. Last decade, they had to play many season finals in which they took turns to beat their rivals. Premiers like those of Mourinho or Ancelotti, or the last ones of Ferguson are well remembered.
This clash promises to be another chapter in the long history of rivalry between Chelsea and Manchester United. Fans are looking forward to an interesting match that will add to the long list of great matches between the two.
Next, let's see how the history between these two teams is in official competitions:
|
Number of matches
|
Chelsea wins
|
Ties
|
Manchester United Victories
|
194
|
54
|
60
|
80
