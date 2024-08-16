The 2024-25 season of the Premier League kicks off with an exciting clash between Chelsea and Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, one of the favourites to win the Premier League title, will play their first match of the season against another giant, Chelsea, who after a poor season that they managed to save by qualifying for the Europa League, will try to return to the Champions League positions.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting;
City: London, England
Date: August 18th
Schedule: 17:30 (Spain), 12:30 (Argentina), 9:30 (Mexico)
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Referee: Anthony Taylor
VAR: Michael Salisbury
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN. While in England BBC Radio 5 Live.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Inter Milan
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
real Madrid
|
2-1 D
|
Friendly
|
Manchester City
|
4-3 D
|
Friendly
|
America
|
3-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Celtic Glasgow
|
1-4 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester United
|
1 (7-6) 1 V
|
Community Shield
|
Chelsea
|
4-2 V
|
Friendly
|
FC Barcelona
|
2 (4-2) 2 E
|
Friendly
|
AC Milan
|
2-3 D
|
Friendly
|
Celtic Glasgow
|
3-4 D
|
Friendly
Chelsea are looking to get back to what they were a while ago and will try to do so with the help of a new coach in Enzo Maresca, the man who managed to bring Leicester City back to the top level of English football.
For this first league match, the blue team will not have an important player like Reece James, who has to serve a suspension.
The team coached by Pep Guardiola is in almost all the pools as the favourite to lift the Premier League this season, and to do so they will have to start off by winning this edition of the English league.
Jack Grealish will be doubtful for this match due to a muscle injury
Chelsea: Jörgensen, Malo Gusto, Fofana, Badiashile, Cucurella, Mudryk, Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Savinho, Haaland
Chelsea 1-2 Manchester City
Manchester City have to win games like this if they want to win the Premier League title again
