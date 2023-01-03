Chelsea and Manchester City have a lot at stake in the next day of the Premier League. Some did not fall from ninth position and others did not disengage from the fight for the top of the standings. Here we leave you everything you need to know about the game:
City: London
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: Thursday January 5
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico.
Referee: Paul Tierney
VAR: Not available
Television channel: DAZN and Movistar +
Live stream: DAZN
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming:
Television channel: Peacock
live streaming: SiriusXM FC
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
Chelsea are currently going through a bad time with injuries. They have Broja out for the season after breaking the crusader and also six players who will not be available in Kanté, Chilwell, Mendy, Reece James, Fofana and Loftus Cheek.
Manchester City will not be able to count on Rubén Días who has a hamstring injury and will come to the meeting with Laporte as a doubt until the last minute due to back discomfort.
Manchester City need victory like rain in May, since Arsenal is now 7 points behind them and one more puncture could open a very big gap. Chelsea for their part is ninth in the standings and they are not going through a great moment.
Chelsea 1-2 Manchester City
