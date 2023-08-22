After Chelsea got a tough defeat against West Ham on matchday 2 of the Premier League by three goals to one, they will try to find out what victory is like in this season of the English league championship, those coached by Mauricio Pochettino have not yet known the three points and will try to do it on the third day against Luton Town.
On the other hand, Luton Town will also want to know what victory in the Premier League is, they lost in their debut against Brighton by four goals to one, their second game against Burnley was postponed.
In which stadium is Chelsea vs Luton Town played?
City: London England
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: Friday, August 25
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Chelsea vs Luton Town on television in Spain?
Television channel:Dazn
How can you watch Chelsea vs Luton Town on TV in Argentina?
live streaming: ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Chelsea vs Luton Town on TV in Mexico?
live streaming: Paramount+
How can you watch Chelsea vs Luton Town on television in Colombia?
live streaming: ESPN or Star+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Westham
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
1-1E
|
Friendly
|
fulham
|
2-0V
|
Premier League Summer Series
|
newcastle
|
1-1E
|
Premier League Summer Series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brighton
|
4-1D
|
Premier League
|
bochum
|
1-3V
|
Friendly
|
wolves
|
0-0E
|
Friendly
|
sheffield wednesday
|
1-2V
|
Friendly
|
Brentwood Town
|
4-0 D
|
Friendly
The following Chelsea players will not be available: Broja, Badiashile, Nkunku, Chalobah, Fofana and Reece James.
Chelsea: Robert Sánchez, Chilwell, Colwill, Silva, Disasi, Malo Gusto, Gallagher, Enzo Fernández, Chuckwuemeka, Jackson, Sterling
Luton Town: Kaminski, Amarï Bell, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Ryan Giles, Tahith Chong, Nakamba, Pelly Rudock, Issa Kaboré, Adebayo, Carlton Morris
Chelsea 4-0 Luton Town. Chelsea should have no problem getting their first win of the season at home against a recently promoted team
